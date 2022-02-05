Wings & Water winners named

On Jan. 20, awards were presented for the fifth Biennial Wings & Water exhibit at the River Arts Center Gallery. This exhibit was created from a nationwide call for artists seeking artwork that explores concepts of wings and/or water. Art from 58 artists from 21 states was accepted.

The award for “Best in Show” was given to Mount Pleasant, artist Trace Chiodo’s piece “Northern Lights.” Second place went to “Uncloaked” by Sharon Wright of Elgin, Illinois. People’s Choice award went to “Sleeping with the Sandhills” by Roberta Condon of Portage, and the Honorable Mentions went to “Operator II” by Scott Ferguson of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, and “Blue Wave on a Red Shore” by Dennis Robert of Milwaukee.

The exhibit will be on display at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth S., Prairie du Sac, until March 11 and features a variety of media including fiber, oil paintings, watercolor, photography, colored pencil, jewelry, and more. Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment.

For more information or a virtual tour, visit riverartsinc.org/wings5 or call 608-643-5215.