WINNERS OF ST. JOHN SPELLING BEE NAMED

St. John's Lutheran School held a spelling bee for first-eight grade students on March 23-25. From left, Lachlan Brehm, second grade, second-place; Bennett Neyhart, first grade, first-place; Myles Motz, fourth grade, second-place; Solomon Ward, first grade, second-place; Kameron Cragin, eighth grade, first-place; Anna Zimmerman, second grade, first-place; Genevieve Herritz, third grade, first-place; Ava Johnsen, fourth grade, first-place; Ryland Johnsen, third grade, second-place; Dawson Marshall, fifth grade, second-place.

 TANA KLEMM/Contributed

