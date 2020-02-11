Winter Grazing workshop planned

Topics include, “Why are you doing what you are doing?” with Serge Koenig and George Koepp, they will dive into the reason you are a grazier; Producer Panel on “Why do you Graze” featuring: Ben Grove, Ron Schoepp, Jeff Gaska, Barb Salas, and James Baerwolf; Grassland 2.0 with Randy Jackson, learn about the Grassland 2.0 initiative focused on improving the sustainability of agriculture in the North Central Region by promoting managed grazing for livestock production; Grazing Cover Crops with Jeff Gaska and Ron Schoepp; Grazing Management with Laura Paine discussing connections between grazing management and forage production, plant physiology, and soil health; Local Marketing Updates from UW CIAS Grazing Program with Jacob Grace; Grass-fed Beef with Pete Prochnow, and Equity Livestock with Nate Moll; Producer Panel on “Marketing your Products” featuring Mark and Beth Heinze on beef, Barb Salas on sheep, Andy and Sadie Fisher on swine, beef and poultry and James Baerwolf on dairy processing; and Making the WHY make Money with Paul Dietmann.