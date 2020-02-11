Winter Grazing workshop planned

UW-Extension Dodge, Columbia, and Sauk counties will host a Winter Grazing Meeting on Tuesday, March 3 at the Portage VFW, 215 W. Collins St., Portage. Conference registration starts at 8:45 a.m. with the program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Topics include, “Why are you doing what you are doing?” with Serge Koenig and George Koepp, they will dive into the reason you are a grazier; Producer Panel on “Why do you Graze” featuring: Ben Grove, Ron Schoepp, Jeff Gaska, Barb Salas, and James Baerwolf; Grassland 2.0 with Randy Jackson, learn about the Grassland 2.0 initiative focused on improving the sustainability of agriculture in the North Central Region by promoting managed grazing for livestock production; Grazing Cover Crops with Jeff Gaska and Ron Schoepp; Grazing Management with Laura Paine discussing connections between grazing management and forage production, plant physiology, and soil health; Local Marketing Updates from UW CIAS Grazing Program with Jacob Grace; Grass-fed Beef with Pete Prochnow, and Equity Livestock with Nate Moll; Producer Panel on “Marketing your Products” featuring Mark and Beth Heinze on beef, Barb Salas on sheep, Andy and Sadie Fisher on swine, beef and poultry and James Baerwolf on dairy processing; and Making the WHY make Money with Paul Dietmann.
There will be a catered lunch with the meat provided by the Grass-fed Beef Co-op.
This group of grazers and educators share their ideas, tour each other’s grazing farms, and gain insight on how to streamline their production, remain sustainable, and market their products more effectively.
Registration with lunch is $20 for the entire day. Registration deadline with payment is Tuesday, Feb. 25; after Feb. 25, the fee is $30. Farmers should send their name, address, phone and email with a check made payable to Columbia County Extension to Jennifer Evans, UW-Extension, 112 E. Edgewater St., Room 212, Portage, WI 53901, or jennifer.evans@ces.uwex.edu or call 608-742-9687.
For more information, call the County Extension office. For Columbia County, George Koepp at 608-742-9680; Dodge County, Amanda Young at 920-386-3790; or Sauk County, Alana Voss at 608-355-3250.