Snow removal season is now in effect in Beaver Dam. Enforcement of parking restrictions will now begin.
Under the city's Winter Parking Ban no vehicle may be parked on any street right-of-way in the city from 2-6 a.m. without a valid permit. The purpose of this prohibition is to allow snow removal equipment to remove the snow promptly. In most cases, the city crews are able to clear all streets within 24 hours of any significant snowfall.
Citations will be issued for parking violations at $20, if paid within five days. The citation is doubled if not paid within limit. If reminder letters are required, costs are higher. The registered owner of the offending vehicle is responsible for the violation, regardless of who may have parked the vehicle illegally. If the violation is not paid or arrangements made for a court appearance after two letters have been sent to the vehicle owner, a notice is sent to the Department of Transportation and the owner's registration is canceled and any efforts to pre-register the vehicle or any other vehicle including license renewal is prohibited.
If off-street parking space is not available, drivers may apply to the city Finance Office, at City Hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for a permit for one season only. Cost is $25, which is non-refundable. Permit holders must clear any snow accumulation around their vehicle within 24 hours after snow removal equipment goes by. Failure to do so may result in the permit being canceled and possibly the vehicle being towed off the street at the owner's expense, with a citation being issued for failure to comply.
The parking ban will remain in effect until otherwise announced.
