Winter Soil Health Workshop offered

The annual Winter Soil Health Workshop, hosted in partnership by area producer led watershed protection groups, including the Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group, the Producers of Lake Redstone, the Lake Wisconsin Farmer Watershed Council, and the Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Baraboo Arts & Convention Center, 323 Water St., Baraboo. Cost is $10 per person and includes lunch and event materials. Reserve a spot by today at sswig.org or contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov.

David Brandt, a renowned cover crop expert and “Godfather of Soil Health,” will discuss how he has worked to reduce input costs of fertilizers and herbicides using various cover crops to improve farm profitability.

Brandt, who operates 950 acres all no-till in Carroll, Ohio, began no-till farming in 1971, and has been using cover crops on the farm since 1978. Through careful observations and management, he has increased the soil organic matter from 0.75% in 1971 to 6.8-8% in 2019, and he has decreased his input costs 72-78% from 2009 to 2019. Learn about these accomplishments and many more at this workshop.

Attendees will also learn more about some of the local area producer-led watershed protection groups and the programs that they have to offer to help implement practices that will improve soil health and function on your farm.