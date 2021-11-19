Winter Solstice concert at the Lenz Auditorium set

The Lenz Auditorium, 120 Oak St., at Pardeeville Schools will host the Windham Hill 35th anniversary Winter Solstice Tour at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, available at pasdwi.org/community/events.cfm.

Todd Boston, Mia Pixley and Barbara Higbie return with a new show, three new albums and a new level of appreciation for the magic of live music.

Boston is a composer, producer and Billboard Top Ten Guitarist/Multi-Instrumentalist with more than 30 years studying and cultivating a deep relationship to sound and the power of music as a tool for personal transformation and growth.

Pixley, a cellist, composer, singer-songwriter, performer and clinical psychologist, has recorded cello on Grammy award winning albums, and performed in award winning Off-Broadway productions.

A Grammy-nominated, Bammy award winning composer, pianist, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Barbara Higbie has performed on more than 65 albums.