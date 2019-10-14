{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Portage offers winter vehicle storage options for its residents for a fee.

Move-in dates are from 8-11 a.m. Friday or from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. Move-out date is from 8-10 a.m. April 11. After April 11, storage items are moved to Fair Boulevard at the owner’s risk.

For a lease form, complete pricing and details, visit portage.recdesk.com.

