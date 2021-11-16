Winter Wine Walk planned

Downtown Baraboo merchants will host a Winter Wine Walk from 6-9 p.m. Friday at participating locations, serving two wines - one ounce each. A note pad and map provided for note taking. A taste of wine, some delicious treats and a leisurely stroll around downtown with friends. For more information, visit http://downtownbaraboo.com or call Bekah Kate's at 608-356-3133 to check ticket availability.