Winter Wine Walk planned
Downtown Baraboo merchants will host a Winter Wine Walk from 6-9 p.m. Friday at participating locations, serving two wines - one ounce each. A note pad and map provided for note taking. A taste of wine, some delicious treats and a leisurely stroll around downtown with friends. For more information, visit http://downtownbaraboo.com or call Bekah Kate's at 608-356-3133 to check ticket availability.

Santa visits New Lisbon

Visit with Santa at the New Lisbon Lions Club annual craft fair from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at the New Lisbon High School, 500 S. Forest St.

