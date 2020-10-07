Wisconsin 4-H inducts nine into Hall of Fame

MADISON — Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development names the 2020 Hall of Fame Laureates including nine volunteers, supporters, and staff who have impacted Wisconsin 4-H.
The Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame was established to recognize 4-H volunteers, financial supporters, staff and pioneers who made major contributions to the 4-H movement at the local, state and national levels. The candidates represent 4-H in the broadest sense – people who had an impact on the lives of children, their community or state through significant contributions of time, energy or financial resources to 4-H and its members.
The 2020 Hall Of Fame laureates include:
- Kay Hobler, retired 4-H youth development outreach specialist, for Dane and Sauk counties. She joined the Wisconsin State 4-H staff in 1993. She coordinated youth participation in state, national, and international programs. She loved observing the positive program results and exchanging ideas with youth, volunteers, and county, state, national, and international colleagues.
- Sherry Helmer, Dodge County 4-H leader, dedicated 45 years as a project, activity and general leader, while being passionate about working with youth and her community. She values the educational aspects of 4-H and the important role volunteers have in a successful program. She is willing to devote whatever time it takes to plant seeds of learning, grow a strong program, and to “make the best better.”
- Dorothy Harms, Sauk County 4-H leader, serving since 1982 and 10 years on the Sauk County 4-H Senior Leaders Board. In 2015, she chaired the Constitution/Bylaws committee in a major rewrite that created a youth/adult partnership board.
- Bob Hagenow, 4-H Dairy volunteer leader, serving Columbia, Dane, and Manitowoc counties. He financially supports local and state dairy programs and was board president of the Wisconsin 4-H Dairy Fund. He coached many dairy judging teams to success and regularly volunteers as an official for student contests. He has judged many dairy shows and currently serves as secretary/treasurer of World Dairy Expo. He also serves as a coach and mentor.
- Judy Lewis, Sauk County Extension 4-H secretary and volunteer leader, In Memorium. She played an essential support role in the formation of the Sauk County 4-H program and the Circus City 4-H Club. She joined in 1964, right out of high school, and remained until her retirement. She was a prominent organizer of the 4-H activities at the Sauk County Fair and was the go-to-person when questions or situations arose.
- Linda and Joe Pribek, Wisconsin 4-H Horse Association, Kewaunee County.
- Dr. Duane “Dewey” Wachholz, retired Extension livestock specialist, Dane, Chippewa and Grant counties.
- Kathy Geraets, Pierce County 4-H volunteer.
For complete details, visit https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/wi4hhof.
