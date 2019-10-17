Amber Nikolai, department adjutant for the American Legion of Wisconsin, will host a Brown Bag Lunch and Learn Series at noon Thursday, Oct. 24 at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St.
Nikolai is responsible for the overall management of all aspects of the veterans service organization composed of more than 50,000 Legionnaires and 500 posts throughout the state. She will discuss the American Legion as it celebrate its 100th anniversary as a patriotic veterans organization.
Her presentation will cover the Legion's history, with testimonials. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
