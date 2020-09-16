 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council adds new members
Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski added new members of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council including Sophia Larson, of Reedsburg. Larson will serve a 1-year term, receiving a certificate of completion at the end of service.

The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase awareness of DATCP's interactions with Wisconsin's agriculture industry. Council members will attend monthly virtual sessions, hearing presentations and engaging in discussion.

For more information, visit agyouthcouncil.wi.gov.

