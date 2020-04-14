Wisconsin Air Guard names Outstanding Airmen of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tech. Sgt. Blake Brandner of Pardeeville, who oversees many duties in the 115th Fighter Wing’s Services Flight as well as a fatality search and recovery trainer, is the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. Master Sgt. Chontelle Southworth of Portage, a member of the 115th Fighter Wing’s Logistics Readiness Squadron, is the First Sergeant of the Year. She is also the Air National Guard First Sergeant of the Year.

To be named Outstanding Airman of the Year, recipients must consistently demonstrate outstanding leadership, job performance and superior Airman qualities. These demonstrate what is required for the Wisconsin Air National Guard to fulfill its duties as the primary combat reserve of the Air Force, while simultaneously remaining ready to serve the governor in times of emergency.

Brandner’s primary responsibility in the Wisconsin Air National Guard is to assign cooks and ensure that hungry Airmen at the 115th Fighter Wing have enough to eat. His duties also include fitness monitor, lodging manager, fatality search and recovery, and mortuary affairs.

Southworth has served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for 16 years. She said dedication to her job and her coworkers factored into being considered for the recognition as First Sergeant of the Year, along with “having a ‘what else can I do?’ mindset, and trying to set things up well for the next person.”