 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin author talks about new WWI book
0 Comments

Wisconsin author talks about new WWI book

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'Alamo Doughboy: Marching Into the Heart of Kaiser’s Germany During World War I.'

Wisconsin journalist Jennifer Rude Klett will discuss her nonfiction book, “Alamo Doughboy: Marching Into the Heart of Kaiser’s Germany During World War I” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Ruth Culver Community Library, 540 Water St., Prairie du Sac. The talk will last about a half hour, followed by a Q & A period and book signing.

Klett is an award-winning freelance writer, a regular contributor to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and lives on a 36-acre farm in southern Wisconsin.

Klett spent eight years researching the book, which chronicles the experiences of her grandfather, his two brothers and his two cousins, one of whom was a member of the legendary Lost Battalion. “Alamo Doughboy” is a solid military history, but also paints a picture of what Midwestern small-town life was like more than 100 years ago.

Copies of Alamo Doughboy will be available for purchase along with her new cookbook, “Home Cooking Comeback: Neighborly Advice & 40 Pleasing Recipes From the Farm Kitchen of a Midwestern Food Journalist.”

+1 
Jennifer Rude Klett

Rude Klett
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Waupun detour for Halloween

WAUPUN — Main Street - Highway 49 - from Watertown Street to State Street will be closed from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 for the Hallowe…

Community

Volunteer training offered

Agrace HospiceCare will host a volunteer orientation session for volunteers in Sauk, Columbia, southern Juneau, Adams and Marquette counties, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News