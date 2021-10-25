Wisconsin author talks about new WWI book

Wisconsin journalist Jennifer Rude Klett will discuss her nonfiction book, “Alamo Doughboy: Marching Into the Heart of Kaiser’s Germany During World War I” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Ruth Culver Community Library, 540 Water St., Prairie du Sac. The talk will last about a half hour, followed by a Q & A period and book signing.

Klett is an award-winning freelance writer, a regular contributor to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and lives on a 36-acre farm in southern Wisconsin.

Klett spent eight years researching the book, which chronicles the experiences of her grandfather, his two brothers and his two cousins, one of whom was a member of the legendary Lost Battalion. “Alamo Doughboy” is a solid military history, but also paints a picture of what Midwestern small-town life was like more than 100 years ago.

Copies of Alamo Doughboy will be available for purchase along with her new cookbook, “Home Cooking Comeback: Neighborly Advice & 40 Pleasing Recipes From the Farm Kitchen of a Midwestern Food Journalist.”