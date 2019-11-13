Wisconsin author to visit Reedsburg Public Library
The Reedsburg Area Historical Society and the Reedsburg Public Library are co-sponsoring the visit of Wisconsin author Kathleen Ernst at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the library’s community room. Ernst will give a visual program highlighting the places featured in her Chloe Ellefson Historic Sites Mystery series.
Ernst introduced this series with the mystery “Old World Murder” in 2010, where the setting of the story is the living history museum Old World Wisconsin near Eagle. Her newest and tenth adventure is “Fiddling with Fate” which was published earlier this year and takes the reader from Stoughton to the country of Norway. Kathleen Ernst is one of the authors featured on the Wisconsin Writers Quilt on display as you enter the Library.
For more information, visit kathleenernst.com.
