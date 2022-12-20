Wisconsin Challenge Academy graduates 70 cadets

Seventy cadets from 29 counties graduated from the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy on Dec. 17 at Sparta High School including Autumn Johnson and Kyle Reeves of Juneau County; Aimon Henneha and Elena Biesboer of Sauk County and James Behrens of Columbia County.

After graduating from the 22-week residential phase of academy training, cadets work with hometown mentors who offer guidance and encouragement in pursuing their new direction in life. The Wisconsin Challenge Academy will begin its next class Jan. 25, 2023. For more information or to apply, visit challengeacademy.org or call 888-968-8422.