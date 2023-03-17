MADISON – The Wisconsin Ready Mixed Concrete Association recognized the winners for the 41st Annual Concrete Design Awards on March 2 at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley.

The awards highlight the best uses of ready-mixed concrete in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Award winners were determined by a distinguished panel of Wisconsin/UP construction professionals.

The projects highlighted represented winners that include owners, architects, engineers, contractors, and ready mixed producers.

In the Education, Healthcare & Public category, the Portage Family Skate Park, owned by the city of Portage, won an award with concrete supplier, LYCON INC; the architect/contractor, Grindline Skateparks, Inc.; and the engineer, General Engineering Company.

Construction of the skatepark with ready-mix concrete, using a shotcrete method, was the only way to achieve the smooth flowing transitions, curves, and blends that were required by the design for this project. The concrete and shotcrete were finished by hand troweling to a buttery smooth finish.

Using ready mix concrete allowed the contractor to design and build any shapes imagined, including a concrete curling house, a replica empty swimming pool, stairs, banks, ledges, and curbs.

Integral color was used on the larger scale areas to provide an earthy, modern look. Concrete stains were used to produce vibrant details - a red, white, and blue stain were used to create the concrete curling house.

The mixes were a 4,500-psi air entrained with pea gravel aggregate for the shotcrete applications and a 4,000 PSI air entrained concrete mix with No. 67 stone aggregate for the flatwork.

About 250 cubic yards of concrete was used for the project that was completed in October 2022.

To view the award’s presentation, for a list of winning projects, or for a summary of each project, visit https://wirmca.com/resources/concrete-design-awards.