MADISON – The Wisconsin Ready Mixed Concrete Association recognized the winners for the 41st Annual Concrete Design Awards on March 2 at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley.

The awards highlight the best uses of ready-mixed concrete in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Award winners were determined by a distinguished panel of Wisconsin/UP construction professionals.

The projects highlighted represented winners that include owners, architects, engineers, contractors, and ready mixed producers.

In the Southwest Region, the New Lisbon School Parking Lot, owned by the New Lisbon School District, won an award with the concrete supplier, Croell, Inc. and the contractor/engineer, Milis Flatwork.

The parking lot was originally designed for asphalt pavement but after initial discussions with the school district regarding the benefits of concrete pavements, they jumped on board. One year later, construction began on the parking lot consisting of 95,000 square feet of milling out existing asphalt pavement. It was replaced with 4-inch, 5-inch and 6-inch fiber reinforced concrete pavement.

There also was another 20,000 square feet of concrete overlay of existing asphalt pavement.

The project ran from July 5-15, 2022. In total, 1,600 cubic yards of concrete was poured over 115,000 square feet.

To view the award’s presentation, for a list of winning projects, or for a summary of each project, visit https://wirmca.com/resources/concrete-design-awards.