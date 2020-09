Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Wisconsin Dells’ American Legion post will host an end of summer party to support local veterans on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The cookout and meet and greet, held at the American Legion building, 609 Wisconsin Ave., will be held from noon—7 p.m. The American Legion will be selling hamburgers, brats and beer to support veterans services.