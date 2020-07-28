Wisconsin Dells Covid testing rescheduled (copy)
0 comments

Wisconsin Dells Covid testing rescheduled (copy)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells is partnering with Sauk County Public Health to conduct two days of free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing for residents and workers in the Wisconsin Dells area. The testing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells, S. 3214 Highway BD, Baraboo.

For more information, visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Bible school offered

Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, will host Bible School for kids in grades 4-6, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3-7. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News