Wisconsin Dells Covid testing rescheduled

Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells is partnering with Sauk County Public Health to conduct two days of free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing for residents and workers in the Wisconsin Dells area. The testing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29 and July 30 at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells, S. 3214 Highway BD, Baraboo.