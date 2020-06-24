Wisconsin Dells FFA receives grant
Wisconsin Dells FFA receives grant

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit corporate giving program, awarded a total of $153,012 through the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program. Sixty-six high schools throughout Compeer Financial’s territory in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin will receive grants of up to $3,000 each to fund agriculture education programs and equipment in the classroom. Wisconsin Dells Future Farmers of America is one of these organizations receiving the grant for an egg incubator, food dehydrator, and GPS receivers.

