Wisconsin Dells High School dedicates new building
Pictured, from left, are Terrance Slack, Wisconsin Dells district administrator; Steve Kieckhafer, partner, Plunkett Raysich Architects; Bill Ryan, executive vice president, Architectural Design Consultations; Justin Johnson, project manager, CG Schmidt Construction on June 6.

 CAITLIN GEURTS/Contributed

Wisconsin Dells School District joined CG Schmidt Construction, Plunkett Raysich Architects, Architectural Design Consultants, Inc. and members of the community in a dedication ceremony on June 6 at the Wisconsin Dells High School.

The 208,889-square-foot space spans over two levels, containing a three-court gymnasium with upper-level track, STEAM labs, a student culinary kitchen, hydroponics and agronomy labs, monumental learning stairs, and athletic fields was built on an 80-acre site.

For more information, contact Terry Slack, district administrator at 608-253-1461, email tslack@sdwd.k12.wi.us or visit the Wisconsin Dells School District website at sdwd.k12.wi.us.

