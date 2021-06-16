Wisconsin Dells High School dedicates new building

Wisconsin Dells School District joined CG Schmidt Construction, Plunkett Raysich Architects, Architectural Design Consultants, Inc. and members of the community in a dedication ceremony on June 6 at the Wisconsin Dells High School.

The 208,889-square-foot space spans over two levels, containing a three-court gymnasium with upper-level track, STEAM labs, a student culinary kitchen, hydroponics and agronomy labs, monumental learning stairs, and athletic fields was built on an 80-acre site.

For more information, contact Terry Slack, district administrator at 608-253-1461, email tslack@sdwd.k12.wi.us or visit the Wisconsin Dells School District website at sdwd.k12.wi.us.