Wisconsin Dells participates in Wisconsin School Board Week

The School District of Wisconsin Dells participated in the Wisconsin School Board Week Oct. 6-12. Pictured, from left, are Bob McClyman, Jennifer Gavinski, John Campbell, Kathy Anderson, Jim McClyman, Joey Van Dinter and Jesse Weaver.

 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN DELLS/Contributed
