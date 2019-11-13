{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin Dells School Districts participates in Safe Halloween Party

The Lake Delton Lions Club held the annual Safe Halloween Party for children of the Wisconsin Dells School District on Oct. 31. Nearly 400 children participated. Each child received a Duncan yo-yo and a candy bar followed by a costume contest and ending with a candy dive where children dug through a pile of popcorn to retrieve as much candy as they could find.

 GEORGINE ERICKSON/Contributed

