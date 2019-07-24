School registration for the 2019-20 school year will be from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at Wisconsin Dells High School, 520 Race St., Wisconsin Dells. Parents of students in grades 4K-12 are encouraged to attend. School pictures will also be taken this day for students in grades 4K-7. Consider arriving after 1 p.m. If you are new to the school district, you are encouraged to enroll your student at the Central Office, 811 County Road H, Wisconsin Dells before Aug. 14.
For more information, call 608-254-7769, ext. 6022, or email bgurgel@sdwd.k12.wi.us.
