Wisconsin Fear Fest hits Beaver Dam

Wisconsin Fear Fest at the Dodge County Fairgrounds features an indoor and outdoor haunted house from 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30 and on Halloween. Admission is $25. The haunted houses are not recommended for children age 13 and younger. Tickets available online or at the gate. Admission is good for any date. Event held rain or shine.

Other activities are open from 6-11 p.m. Activities like the escape room, two lanes of axe throwing, haunted hayrides for the family, and paintball shooting gallery featuring sarcastic clowns require paid admission. Free family-friendly yard games and a scary movie will be showing for everyone on the big screen.

Local food carts and vendors will offer concessions for purchase including brats, burgers, gourmet mac-and-cheese, nachos, walking tacos, burrito bowls, deep-fried Oreos, gourmet funnel cakes, beer, soda, hot apple cider, hot cocoa and coffee.

Admission and parking are free. Group and large party rates available by contacting wisconsinfearfest@gmail.com.

For more information, visit facebook.com/wisconsinfearfest or dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.