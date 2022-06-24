Wisconsin Holstein Association awarded $32,750 grant

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection awarded 13 projects Export Expansion Grants. These grants aim to accelerate the growth of Wisconsin dairy, meat, and crop products and are funded through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports.

Projects could request grant funds for up to two years in duration, with an option to request an additional year. Matching funds are required at 20% of the grant award and can be cash or in-kind. Selected projects and work will begin this summer.

Locally, the Wisconsin Holstein Association, Baraboo, received $32,756 to create a Spanish catalog to promote genetics available from Wisconsin Holstein breeders, participate in an animal husbandry trade show in the Middle East, and participate in a dairy trade show in Australia.

For more information, visit https://datcp.wi.gov.