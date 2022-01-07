Wisconsin Junior Holstein hosts 2022 Junior Convention

The Waupaca and Waushara County juniors in Appleton hosted the annual Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention Dec. 28-30, 2021. More than 350 Holstein members, chaperones, and volunteers attended. Local winners are noted here.
All juniors at the convention competed in the Dairy Jeopardy competition. The top competitor in each of three age brackets can compete at the national level. In the intermediate division, Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County, placed second.
In the speaking contest, Wisconsin can send up to three delegates in each division to compete at the National Convention. To compete, youth must prepare a speech on a topic related to the dairy industry at a length assigned to their specific age division. Heading to the National Convention in the junior division is Vivian Lichty of Dodge County.
The 2021 Distinguished Junior Members included Matthew Gunst, Dodge County; the Young Distinguished Junior Holstein Members included Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County; and the Twelve & Under Member Recognition was awarded to Vivian Lichty, Dodge County.
The YDJM delegates selected to submit award forms to the national level include Elizabeth Gunst and Cathryn and Christopher Gunst, Dodge County.
Those receiving Junior Progressive Breeder Awards include Matthew, Elizabeth, Cathryn and Christopher Gunst, Dodge and Waupaca/Waushara Counties.
The Junior Farm Trip, awarded to youth interested in learning more about the Wisconsin Holstein industry and spending time touring farms and agri-businesses on a two-day tour in the spring, included Matthew Gunst, Dodge County.
Four new Junior Activities Committee members were elected. Elizabeth Gunst of Dodge County was elected to serve a one-year term for the southeast district.
The contest room is a way to show off projects completed by junior members throughout the year. In the Senior Animal category, Matthew Gunst, Dodge County, took first; Senior People, Matthew Gunst, Dodge County, first and People’s Choice; Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County, second; Arts & Crafts, Senior, Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County, third and People’s Choice.
For more information, visit wisholsteins.com or call 1-800-223-4269.