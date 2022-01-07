Wisconsin Junior Holstein hosts 2022 Junior Convention

The Waupaca and Waushara County juniors in Appleton hosted the annual Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention Dec. 28-30, 2021. More than 350 Holstein members, chaperones, and volunteers attended. Local winners are noted here.

All juniors at the convention competed in the Dairy Jeopardy competition. The top competitor in each of three age brackets can compete at the national level. In the intermediate division, Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County, placed second.

In the speaking contest, Wisconsin can send up to three delegates in each division to compete at the National Convention. To compete, youth must prepare a speech on a topic related to the dairy industry at a length assigned to their specific age division. Heading to the National Convention in the junior division is Vivian Lichty of Dodge County.

The 2021 Distinguished Junior Members included Matthew Gunst, Dodge County; the Young Distinguished Junior Holstein Members included Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County; and the Twelve & Under Member Recognition was awarded to Vivian Lichty, Dodge County.

The YDJM delegates selected to submit award forms to the national level include Elizabeth Gunst and Cathryn and Christopher Gunst, Dodge County.