Wisconsin mystery author to visit Reedsburg Public Library

Fans of mysteries and books with a Wisconsin setting are in for a treat at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29 when mystery author Jeff Nania visits the Reedsburg Public Library to talk about his Northern Lakes book series. The series begins with “Figure Eight,” published in 2018 by Little Creek Press in Mineral Point.

Nania brings vocational experiences and a passion for the environment to the forefront of his novels. The author was a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy before becoming project director for the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association in 1993, a position that led him to become a leader in Wisconsin’s wetland restoration.

In “Figure Eight,” former Madison police officer John Cabrelli relates from his hospital bed the tale of his gunshot wounds to a reporter from “The Namekagon County News.” Cabrelli, already suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, encounters further frustration when he inherits northern Wisconsin property coveted by a mining company, and meets a stream of unwelcoming locals. As the mystery unfolds, readers will immediately recognize the northern Wisconsin landscape, cuisine, and fishing stories, with a few “red herrings” thrown in as well.