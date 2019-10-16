In December 2016, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approved the master plan for the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area. The NRB’s approval of the master plan was challenged in court and the department of natural resources was directed to hold a contested case hearing to gather additional information on the planning process and potential impacts associated with implementing the master plan. The hearing was held in January 2019.
At the Oct. 22 NRB meeting, the department will ask the NRB to reconsider its approval of the master plan, to consider the evidence presented at the hearing, and then take action on the master plan. The department will then ask the NRB to formally designate the property as the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area
The deadline for NRB Liaison to receive written comments or request to testify is 11 a.m. Oct. 18.
For more information, visit dnr.wi.gov and search "natural resources board." For more information about the property, search "Sauk Prairie Recreation Area."
