Wisconsin Regional Art Program award winners

Portage Center for the Arts awarded the winners of its Wisconsin Regional Art Program exhibit on virtual display for the month of May. This exhibit is sponsored by Portage Center for the Arts and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Continuing Studies.

State Awards were presented virtually to the following three artists for overall excellence in originality, expression, content, composition, design, color, and technique. State Award winners are eligible for the State Exhibit in Wausau this August and September. Winners include, “Dark Drama,” watercolor by Kathleen Jahn of Pardeeville; “Cold Morning,” photography by Kathleen Sletten of Montello; “Mountain Meadow,” oil by Gini Skarda of McFarland.

Honorable Mention Awards were presented virtually to the following three artists who distinguished themselves through originality, expression, content, composition, design, color, or technique, but weren't yet eligible for the State Award. Winners include, “Rising through the Light,” acrylic abstract by Melissa Rohwer of Wyocena; “7 Ponds with Linda,” watercolor by Joan O’Connor of Sun Prairie; “Wilhlem Who oil” by Leon Moore of McFarland.

For more information, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com, or visit continuingstudies.wisc.edu/conferences/wisconsin-regional-art-program.