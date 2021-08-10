Wisconsin River Meats expands facility

David Mauer and John Hamm, owners of Wisconsin River Meats, announce the expansion of their rural Mauston facility. Construction commenced on July 8 and is expected to complete in the late fall.

The expansion project will add more than 7,000 square feet to the facility, and will include production, retail, cold storage space and a loading dock.

A newly expanded retail area will be the centerpiece for the public face of the addition. A spacious modern store will feature expanded local product offerings including a wider variety of budget conscious locally-sourced meat bundle’s and a broader selection of Wisconsin River Meats popular sausages, jerky and meats and a larger assortment of locally produced and made in Wisconsin products.

A new state of the art sausage kitchen and smoke room will include two double truck smokehouses to double the capacity to produce smoked meat products and customer order fulfillment. The new cold storage will assist with capacity and benefit food safety and production.

“John and I have been thinking about this for some time. With our existing building, we have put on five additions over the years and then a storage and maintenance warehouse after that. When deciding how to approach the many issues we face our customers and employees guided our thought process,” said Mauer,