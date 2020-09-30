Wisconsin’s Digital Library and Hoopla gain in popularity at library

According to recent statistics, Reedsburg Public Library’s premier sources for download of digital titles, Wisconsin’s Digital Library, and Hoopla, are gaining in popularity during the pandemic. It is no wonder when one considers the convenience that each resource offers, with thousands of audiobooks, ebooks and other media available that can be downloaded at home to any number of personal devices.
Wisconsin’s Digital Library, also known as Overdrive, has increased in popularity over the last couple of years, especially since March. Nearly 300 more checkouts were recorded in August, over the same period a year ago. Library patrons who use Wisconsin’s Digital Library access the resource either on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org" target="_blank">reedsburglibrary.org or download the “Libby” app to their personal device. “Libby” is simply the more user-friendly interface of Wisconsin’s Digital Library, for phones, or tablets.
After entering the name of your library, and library card number, on either Libby or the Wisconsin’s Digital Library webpage, you will be ready to begin your search. If searching the entire collection you will notice that tiles will indicate either “available” or “wait list.” An advantage of the featured “Lucky Day” collection is that its popular titles, both ebooks and audiobooks, are always available with no waiting. Choose your title, click “borrow,” and download to your device.
Hoopla is Reedsburg Public Library’s newest source of digital content. Since its initiation in May, 594 titles have been checked out by Reedsburg users. Access this resource through the library’s homepage, or download the app, also called Hoopla, for use on a mobile device. The advantage of Hoopla over Wisconsin’s Digital Library is that all titles offered are always available. The library’s subscription to Hoopla is based on the number of items downloaded; each cardholder is allowed seven checkouts per month. Movies and sound recordings by popular artists are also offered on Hoopla.
It should be noted that those without a library card who desire digital access can apply for a web use only library card. On the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, find the “Get a Card” icon at the top of the page to fill out an application. You will receive your library card number via email. This number will allow for use of Wisconsin’s Digital Library, Hoopla and a number of other online library resources. Some resources, like Overdrive, are provided based on your residential address. If you live outside the South Central Library System, you will need to contact a library in your home county for access to these resources. To convert the web use only card to a regular card, just stop in the library to complete an application and update the card.
Be part of the growing trend. For more information about checking out and downloading items to Wisconsin’s Digital Library or Hoopla, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
