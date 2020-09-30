Wisconsin’s Digital Library and Hoopla gain in popularity at library

Hoopla is Reedsburg Public Library’s newest source of digital content. Since its initiation in May, 594 titles have been checked out by Reedsburg users. Access this resource through the library’s homepage, or download the app, also called Hoopla, for use on a mobile device. The advantage of Hoopla over Wisconsin’s Digital Library is that all titles offered are always available. The library’s subscription to Hoopla is based on the number of items downloaded; each cardholder is allowed seven checkouts per month. Movies and sound recordings by popular artists are also offered on Hoopla.

It should be noted that those without a library card who desire digital access can apply for a web use only library card. On the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, find the “Get a Card” icon at the top of the page to fill out an application. You will receive your library card number via email. This number will allow for use of Wisconsin’s Digital Library, Hoopla and a number of other online library resources. Some resources, like Overdrive, are provided based on your residential address. If you live outside the South Central Library System, you will need to contact a library in your home county for access to these resources. To convert the web use only card to a regular card, just stop in the library to complete an application and update the card.