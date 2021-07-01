‘Wisconsin’s History Keepers’ speaker series offered

The Historic Indian Agency House in partnership with the Museum at the Portage and the Antiquarian Society of Wisconsin will offer a speaker series in July. The outdoor event takes place at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage. Admission is free.

“The means by which Wisconsin’s history has been preserved and passed down is fascinating and multi-faceted. Our speakers will address the topic from a variety of perspectives,” said Agency House director and curator Adam Novey.

Landscape historian Rob Nurre kicks off the series on Tuesday with a first-person portrayal of Increase A. Lapham, surveyor-turned-historic-preservationist on a campaign to record the earthen record of Wisconsin’s Indigenous cultures.

July 13 brings Adrienne Thunder, director of the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Language Division, to delve into the cultural significance and historical importance of oral history in preserving the stories of the past.

On July 20, Novey will highlight the life and work of Portage native Frederick J. Turner, one of the most influential and controversial historians of the American frontier.