The Wisconsin Association of School Boards has designated Oct. 6-12 as Wisconsin school board week as a time to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our communities. The School District of Mauston is joining all public school districts across the state to celebrate Wisconsin school board week to honor local board members for their commitment to the Mauston and Lyndon Station communities and its children.
You have free articles remaining.
The key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by, supporting a vision; establishing standards; ensuring progress; accountablility; safety; forming partnerships; and focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement. The members serving the district are RJ Rogers, Darrell Hines, Michael Coughlin, Lynn Erickson, Betty Kryka, Tom Morris, and Michael Zilisch. Members of the school board will be recognized at its October monthly meeting and will receive a small token of appreciation for their service.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)