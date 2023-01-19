Wisconsin Singers perform at BDHS

The Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway caliber touring production, will take the stage for its 55th season show “Something’s Coming” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.

The group features captivating vocals, choreography, and the eight-piece Wisconsin Singers band. Beaver Dam High School’s own Good Old A Capella directed by Mark Lefeber will open the show.

The Beaver Dam Lion’s Club first brought the Wisconsin Singers to Beaver Dam on Jan. 25, 1992.

Tickets can be purchased at Beaver Dam Food Pride and Piggly Wiggly or at the door; $20 for adults and $10 for high school and younger. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.