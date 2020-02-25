Wisconsin Singers takes the stage for one night only

UW singers to perform in Pardeeville

Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Broadway-caliber touring production, is taking the stage for its 52nd season in “Hold On To Your Dreams!” featuring vocals, choreography, big band sound and Badger spirit performed by students at 7 p.m. March 6 at Lenz Auditorium, 120 Oak St., Pardeeville.

“Hold On To Your Dreams!” is a 90-minute revue of American pop music hits from the past five decades and features an opening performance by members of the Pardeeville Middle School Choir and the Pardeeville Show Choir.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students/seniors at 608-429-2153.

For more information, visit wisconsingers.com.