Wisconsin state pageants come to Wisconsin Dells
Wisconsin state pageants come to Wisconsin Dells

Outgoing Miss Wisconsin-USA 2020, Gabriella Deyi, left, and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA Olivia Lulich, will crown their successors May 23 at Chula Vista Resort.

 KATHY DENNIS/Contributed

For the first time in state pageant history, the annual Miss Wisconsin-USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA state pageants will be staged in Wisconsin Dells.

A preliminary show is at 7 p.m. May 22 at the Chula Vista Resort, 1000 Chula Vista Parkway in Wisconsin Dells.

Women from around the state will compete in their age division contest during the preliminary show with on-stage questions, swimsuit and evening gown evaluations, and a private interview with the panel of judges will be held earlier that day.

The finale coronation show is at 3 p.m. May 23 with the announcement of the semi-finalists who will appear again on stage with the hope of placing in the final five before the announcement of the four runners-up and winners for Miss Wisconsin-USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA titles.

Outgoing Miss Wisconsin-USA 2020, Gabriella Deyi, 29, of Pinole, California, and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA Olivia Lulich, 19, of Lyndon Station, will crown their successors May 23. Those two winners will advance to the national pageants later this year.

Lulich, the daughter of David and Lori Ann Lulich, is a 2020 graduate of Mauston High School.

For updated mask requirements and ticket information, call 608-254-8366.

