Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters, 1824 Highway 33, Portage, will host the 2021 Wisconsin Territory Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Festivities include reenactors, artists, food, drink, and crafts for sale, a presentation on Native American trails by historian Herman Bender, and a quilt-turning display of the collection of historical quilts. Admission charged on entry. For more information, visit fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org.