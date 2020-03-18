Wisconsin WINS compliance checks protect youth

Local tobacco retailer checks are set to begin this summer. Although tobacco compliance checks are nothing new, the federal government has moved the legal selling age to 21.

The Wisconsin Wins Program is crucial in keeping tobacco and nicotine products out of the hands of those under the age of 21. The initiation of tobacco use starts with the accessibility of tobacco products in the community. In Wisconsin, 5.5% of retailers currently sell tobacco products to minors. The sales rate in Sauk County is 18%.

To decrease sale rates, participating youth perform regular checks through Wisconsin Wins to make sure tobacco retailers aren’t selling tobacco products to those under 21 years of age. Retailers that pass their checks are thanked by South Central Tobacco Free Coalition representatives and participating youth, while retailers that sell to youth are provided with resources to help them avoid future illegal sales and potential fines.

Tobacco retailers can receive free training with updated Tobacco 21 measures to avoid underage tobacco and nicotine product sales at witobaccocheck.org.