Mark Witt has been promoted to an assistant vice president and retail lending supervisor for National Exchange Bank & Trust and is based in the Pardeeville office.

Witt joined the bank in 2020, as a mortgage loan officer bringing more than 20 years of banking experience. In 2021, he was promoted to retail lending supervisor where he led and trained area lenders in addition to serving the retail lending needs of the Pardeeville, Westfield, Coloma and Randolph markets. In his expanded role, he will help with branch development, serving as the primary retail lender in Westfield, Coloma and Randolph while mentoring retail lenders in the Pardeeville, Montello, Princeton and Omro offices.

Witt grew up in Portage where he attended Portage High School. He then earned his bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Concordia University–Wisconsin. Witt now resides in Pardeeville with his family.

Witt is active in the community as a citizen member of the Columbia County Revolving Loan/Housing committee and a coach and treasurer for Portage Youth Softball Inc.

