Wittman joins leadership team at Wegner CPAs

Cheryl Wittman, Certified Public Accountant, Certified Valuation Analyst, was appointed to the position of partner in the Tax and Business Services Department at Wegner CPAs on Oct. 1. Wittman has been practicing public accounting since 1992, joined Fishkin Horman & Associates, S.C. in 1994 and became a member of the Wegner CPAs’ staff when the firms merged in 1997. She serves individuals and small business clients across a variety of industries. In 2020, she earned her CVA credential highlighting her expertise in the field of business valuation

“Wegner CPAs continues to expand in Southern Wisconsin, and we are thrilled to recognize Cheryl’s contribution to the firm’s successes through this promotion,” said Glenn Miller, managing partner at Wegner CPAs. “Cheryl has delivered exceptional results in her time with Wegner CPAs, and we look forward to her further contributions in this new role.”

Wegner CPAs has offices in Baraboo, Janesville, Madison, Milwaukee, Reedsburg, New York, NY, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit wegnercpas.com or call 888-204-7665.

