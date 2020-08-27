Wittmann earns valuation credential

Cheryl Wittmann, senior manager at Wegner CPAs, has completed the certification process with the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts and has earned the Certified Valuation Analyst credential, according to an Aug. 25 press release. The credential is granted only to qualified individuals with considerable professional experience in the field of business valuation.

To become accredited, the candidate is required to successfully complete an intensive training and testing process. An initial requirement to becoming a CVA is that the applicant either be a licensed Certified Public Accountant holding an active, valid, and unrevoked CPA license in his or her state, or hold a business degree and/or a masters of business administration, or higher degree from an accredited college or university. Those without a CPA license must have two years or more of full-time or equivalent experience in business valuation and related disciplines, or have performed 10 or more business valuations.