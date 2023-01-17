Witzel earns Wisconsin 4-H Key Award

Kathryn Witzel was honored as the recipient of the 2022 Wisconsin 4-H Key Award in the Dodge County 4-H program, according to a Dec. 22, 2022, press release.
The Key Award, one of the highest recognitions a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are among those who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their club and community.
Kathryn Witzel, daughter of Mark and Marie Witzel, is in her 13th year as a Dodge County 4-H member.
She completed her CDL this fall at the Diesel Driving School in Sun Prairie and currently drives for Caine Transport. She is involved in the Astico Perseverance 4-H Club and has been involved in the horse, swine, sheep, dogs, archery, leathercraft and youth leadership projects.
Award candidates must have passed their 14th birthday on Jan. 1 of the year in which the recognition is given, and must have completed at least three years of 4-H and one year of youth leadership. Selection is based on an evaluation of the candidate’s total 4-H record. Each Key Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a Key Award pin.
For more information, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790.