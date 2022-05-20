 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Witzel excels in 4-H horse and pony project

 DORI LICHTY

COLUMBUS — Kathryn Witzel, of Columbus, took home three grand-champion ribbons in three categories from the May 13-14 Wisconsin 4-H Horse Association Speaking and Demonstration Contest at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam.

Witzel has been in the 4-H horse and pony project since she was in third grade. “There are three basic categories: educational, horseless horse, and horse showing,” said Witzel. The speaking and demonstration contest is part of the ‘educational’ aspect. “In 2019, I represented Wisconsin in national competition with my demonstration at the American Quarter Horse Congress.” Due to her grand-champion awards from May 13, she’s headed to nationals, again.

In horseless horse, participants show someone else’s animal. Witzel has her own horses, so the horse-showing portion of the project is her focus. “There’s pleasure, speed, and driving competitions. My favorite is ‘speed,’ which is very similar to rodeo barrel racing,” said Witzel. “It’s fast-paced; I’m always in motion.” She enjoys training her thoroughbreds for the sport. “I buy retired racehorses and retrain them for competition. I’m training my second horse right now; it takes about two years per horse.”

Much of the Dodge County 4-H horse and pony live-animal competition takes place before the annual Dodge County Fair which starts in August; however, model horses are judged and on display during the fair. “In the model-horse contest, participants take a plastic horse and make it look as real as possible, kind of like a diagram of a photo,” said Witzel. “Plastic-horse displays are judged on Sunday of the fair.”

At about 18-years-old, Witzel will graduate from Columbus High School. After graduation, “I want to get my CDL and drive a diesel truck. I enjoy mechanics and drive a truck that my dad and friends helped me fix up.”

The 2022 Dodge County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 17-21. For more information, visit https://dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.

