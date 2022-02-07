 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wobshall wins VFW essay contest at District level

Wobshall wins VFW essay contest at District level

Ron Schnorenberg, left, and Frank Mesa, right, present Logan Wobschall with the District first-place win of the Voice of Democracy scholarship program on Jan. 31.

Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun held its Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Contest Oct. 31, which gave high school students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme. This year’s theme was “America: Where Do We Go From Here.” Logan Wobshall, a 12th-grader at Central Wisconsin Christian School, won the post competition and went on to place first at the District level where he received $200 and a plaque on Jan. 31 and now qualifies for the State competition.

