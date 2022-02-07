Wobshall wins VFW essay contest at District level

Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun held its Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Contest Oct. 31, which gave high school students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme. This year’s theme was “America: Where Do We Go From Here.” Logan Wobshall, a 12th-grader at Central Wisconsin Christian School, won the post competition and went on to place first at the District level where he received $200 and a plaque on Jan. 31 and now qualifies for the State competition.