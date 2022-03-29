 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wolf inducted into honor society

Desiree Wolf of Columbus, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Wolf was initiated at University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

