Wolff to star in Overture production

Zak Wolff, executive assistant and technical director at the Al. Ringling Theatre, is featured in the 11-member cast of “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” at The Playhouse at the Overture Center, 201 State St., Madison.

Four Seasons Theatre presents performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 12. The Drama Desk Award winning show uses music, from patriotic and popular tunes to folk music, and text, drawn from letters, journals, and radio broadcasts, to tell stories of soldiers in World War I on the western front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence- a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into “No Man’s Land” singing Stille Nacht. This begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story told in the words and song of the men who lived them.