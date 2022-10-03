Wollersheim celebrates 50 years

Wollersheim Winery and Distillery has been celebrating 50 years in business this year and the events continue.

Nov. 17: Ruby Nouveau Day - Celebrate the French holiday, Nouveau Day, with the annual Ruby Nouveau barrel tapping at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 in Wollersheim Bistro.

Nov. 17-19: Fall Caseclub Tasting - Wollersheim’s Caseclub members can attend an exclusive seated tasting featuring new releases and fall favorites. To become a member, order 12 bottles or more at the winery, or online. Reservations are required and only for Caseclub members.

Dec. 2, 9, 16: Festive Fridays - Festive Fridays on Dec. 2, 9, and 16, offers extended hours until 8 p.m., with music, holiday dinners, and Wollersheim dressed in festive lights and décor.

Fall releases

Au Pomme – currently available: Made of locally pressed apples from Ski-Hi Fruit Farm in Baraboo, and Wollersheim Apple Brandy, the combination is aged in oak barrels for nine months - fresh apple flavor with hints of caramel.

Ruby Nouveau – available Nov. 17: Made from Wollersheim’s estate-grown grapes following the traditional methods of whole berry fermentation.

Domaine Reserve – available Nov. 17: A single field wine from the oldest vines and steepest slope. Harvested last and aged for 12 months in custom-made barrels.

Christmas Blush – available Nov. 1: Wollersheim’s sister winery, Cedar Creek Winery in Cedarburg, Christmas Blush is a luscious semi-dry wine made from Seyval, Vidal Blanc and Marquette grapes with flavors reminiscent of kiwi and grapefruit.

Eagle White – available Dec. 2: Eagle White is an estate-grown white made from St. Pepin and La Crosse grapes with natural residual sweetness and characteristics of pear and lemon.

Wollersheim Winery and Distillery, 7876 Highway 188, Prairie du Sac. For more information, visit wollersheim.com.